Texas mom subjects healthy son to 320 hospital visits, 13 surgeries that left him in wheelchair

DALLAS -- A Texas woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and surgeries.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright could have received up to 20 years in prison when she was sentenced Friday. She pleaded guilty in mid-August to recklessly causing injury to a child.

Investigators say Bowen-Wright subjected her son Christopher to more than 320 hospital visits and 13 surgeries over the first eight years of his life -- leaving him in a wheelchair and with a feeding tube.

She claimed he couldn't eat, had seizures, suffered from extreme fatigue, had muscular distrophy and even told some people he had cancer.

Child Protective Services removed the boy from her care in 2017 after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital that medical staff determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

The child's father is now the sole managing conservator of the now 10-year-old.

"For my own peace I forgave her a long time ago -- ultimately she has time to think about what she's done," Ryan Crawford told ABC affiliate WFAA. "It's difficult to have to go home and tell him his mother is going to prison, but his safety is what's most important."

Now questions remain on how doctors could do so many unnecessary tests and surgeries. The doctor who finally pieced it all together said it's because physicians are determined to find answers when a parent claims a child is sick.

"To say 'no you're lying' seems harsh and what if you're wrong -- so until you've exhausted every test, sometimes more than once, it's very difficult to be like, 'I'm done trying' -- no one wants to give up on a kid," Dr. Suzanne Dakil told WFAA.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & worldmother arrestedfraudcancerchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, warmer afternoon today
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
WATCH IN 60: Priciest SF home, roadkill law, saving a South Bay bagel shop
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area woman says someone took items from lost luggage
Central CA police search for baby kidnapped by homeless man
Show More
I-TEAM: Governor calls for blackout rebates, state orders emergency hearing
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets
NC nursing home 'fight club' leads to arrest of 3
More TOP STORIES News