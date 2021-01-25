localish inspire

WATCH: Mom has insane reaction to son's bar exam results

A video shared on Instagram captures the incredible moment a law school graduate and his mom found out that he passed the California Bar Exam.

Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, decided early on that he wanted to go to Law school. "I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school," he said.

During his final year of law school, he lost his stepfather in a fatal car crash. Despite the pain of losing one of his biggest supporters, he was able to push on and finished.

"I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam," he said. "The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcollege studentslocalish inspirefeel good
LOCALISH INSPIRE
AMAZING Surprise Disney Proposal
Mom has explosive reaction to son's bar exam results
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
Young boy with rare skin condition gets accessible new home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm evacuation orders lifted, warnings remain
Last day of heavy Bay Area showers before rain eases up
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: Storm continues today, drier beginning tomorrow
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Show More
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Job Hunting with Jobina: Monster reveals 2021 hiring trends
Rain impacting SF businesses preparing to reopen
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Drone video shows snow covering burn scar areas in North Bay
More TOP STORIES News