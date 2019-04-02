hit and run

Mom killed in front of her kids while helping man in wheelchair cross road

EMBED <>More Videos

Family members say Lesha Adams was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to help a man in a wheelchair cross a busy Houston road.

HOUSTON, Texas -- We are learning heartbreaking new details about a crash that killed a man and a woman in The Heights over the weekend.

Lesha Adams lost her life while trying to help a man in a wheelchair cross the street.

A memorial on North Shepherd not only symbolizes the lives lost, but is symbolic of how this beautiful act of kindness ended.

RELATED: Driver returned to scene of deadly hit-and-run in the Heights, police say

Lesha was on her way home from dinner with her children in the car when she pulled over to try and help Jesse Perez, who is disabled, cross the road.

She and Jesse both lost their lives when they were hit and killed by a driver who took off.

Monday, the families of both strangers now connected to each other by tragedy, met at the memorial to grieve their losses.

Lesha's family remembered the 54-year-old for her willingness to help others.

Now both families are calling on METRO to make changes after seeing the bus stop Jesse was trying to get to, and the heavy traffic bus riders face just getting to the stop.

The four-lane road has a speed limit of 35, but traffic does not slow down. We found the closest cross walk is half a mile up the road.

METRO has not responded to our request for comment.

As far as the driver involved in the deadly crash, police said she returned to the scene later Sunday night after going to a family member's house.

A grand jury will determine whether charges will be filed.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentshoustoncar crashhit and runwoman killedman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Pittsburg police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after SF woman tracks down her stolen backpack using tracking device
Oakland warehouse fire apparently started in debris pile
What's caulilini? New veggie from Salinas Valley coming to stores
Some residents say they are still locked out 6 weeks after Sausalito mudslide
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
Smoke sends Las Vegas-bound flight back to Oakland
Show More
ASK FINNEY: Commonly-asked rideshare questions
Brands joke around for April Fools' Day
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Teen shot for door knock was 'begging for his life,' mom says
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
More TOP STORIES News