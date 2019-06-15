North Carolina mom credits 'Find My Friends' app for saving daughter after car crash

MOUNT AIRY, North Carolina -- A mother is crediting the "Find My Friends" app for saving her daughter's life after the teen crashed her car in North Carolina.

Catrina Alexander, of Mount Airy, said she knew something was wrong when her 17-year-old daughter, Macy Smith, missed her curfew.

She tracked her using the "Find My Friends" app and found Macy pinned under her car after she fell down a 25-foot embankment.

"I can't explain watching the GPS on my phone -- my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks, and that's all I could see," Alexander said.

Smith told WFMY-TV that her car hydroplaned before flipping over and rolling three times.

Both mother and daughter are encouraging others to download the tracking technology in case of an emergency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinacar crashrescuetechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News