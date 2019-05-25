North Carolina parent claims lack of supervision left daughter with special needs with serious injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- An 8-year-old girl with special needs is afraid to go back to school after sustaining a serious injury during recess.Diana Darden bravely recounted hanging from a fence during recess at Sherwood Park Elementary in North Carolina's Cumberland County on Wednesday."There was a really thick mark on my neck. I know that for sure," said Darden. "I was crying because my throat hurt."The fence's wire caught the child's necklace until it broke."She had a blood ring from like the back of her neck all the way to the front of her neck," said Golden Darden, Diana's mom. "What else could happen? I have to wonder at what point would this have went to if the necklace didn't break."Cumberland County Schools released the following statement to our sister station ABC11: