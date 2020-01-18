Mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up her child from East Oakland school, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car in East Oakland.It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 98th Avenue and Cherry Street, right in front of Elmhurst United Middle School.Witnesses told police the car that hit the woman was a newer model white Nissan Maxima.Police say the car has damage to the front passenger-side windshield.According to officers, the woman was a parent of an Elmhurst student and was waiting to pick them up from school when she was hit by the car.