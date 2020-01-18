Mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up her child from East Oakland school, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car in East Oakland.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 98th Avenue and Cherry Street, right in front of Elmhurst United Middle School.

Witnesses told police the car that hit the woman was a newer model white Nissan Maxima.

Police say the car has damage to the front passenger-side windshield.

According to officers, the woman was a parent of an Elmhurst student and was waiting to pick them up from school when she was hit by the car.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
