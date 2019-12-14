Woman accused of running over barber in dispute over haircut pleads not guilty

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A Brentwood woman made her first court appearance today to face charges that she ran over and seriously injured a barber in a dispute over her son's haircut.28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo entered a plea of not guilty and is jailed on $1.3 million dollars bond. Delgadillo turned herself into Antioch police Wednesday, nearly a week after the incident that landed her in hot water.Delgadillo is accused of ramming her car into barber Brian Martin outside his Delta Barber Shop on Dec. 4 because of a dispute over the haircut he had given her young son.Prosecutors say Delgadillo and Martin had words over a nick on her son's neck after the cut. They say she left and returned about 20 minutes later and began kicking the door of the shop.When Martin went outside, Deputy DA Scott Alonso says Delgadillo aimed her car at Martin and rammed him through the glass storefront of the business next door.Martin suffered a compound fracture of his right leg and serious cuts and bruises."Our office charged her with attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon, Alonso said. "That would be her Toyota Prius, which she rammed into the victim, then two additional counts of child abuse."The child abuse charges were filed because Delgadillo's two kids were in the car at the time of the incident.Martin is now home from the hospital recovering. He talked to ABC7 News by phone about how he's feeling."A lot of pain," Martin said. "Mobility issues for getting around."He also says it's frustrating not being able to do typical things, like bathe, without help. Still Brian says he has forgiven Delgadillo for the attack."I know at the time, I know she was trying to kill me, but, that's not who that girl is," Martin said. "Something snapped in her and one way or another, its going to affect her the rest of her life."Delgadillo's next court date is Jan. 14.