2 stabbed inside NYC's landmark Museum of Modern Art; suspect likely former employee, sources say

Video posted to social media shows a large police presence outside the MoMA.
EMBED <>More Videos

Two stabbed inside Museum of Modern Art: Police

NEW YORK -- Two women, likely employees, were stabbed inside New York City's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on Saturday, police and sources said.

The stabbings happened around 4:15 p.m. ET at the iconic Midtown Manhattan museum.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are not likely to die, officials said.

Sources told ABC News that the attacker was likely a former MoMA employee who stabbed two former coworkers. Neither the suspect nor the victims' identities have been released.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect as of Saturday afternoon.

Videos on social media show a law enforcement presence outside of the building on 53rd Street.

The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkmuseumsu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Small town, big message: Guerneville holds Ukraine rally
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Romanian family helps 600 Ukrainian refugees find shelter
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Feds investigating equipment on tracks that caused Caltrain crash
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m.
Today is 1st St. Patrick's Day parade in SF in 3 years
Show More
Stanford researchers track squid migration mystery
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit to open in SF
Russian River bridges illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
More TOP STORIES News