pregnancy

SoCal mother delivers 'MoMo' twins in rare birth

Deyanira Vargas gave birth to monochorionic-monoamniotic twins who shared the same amniotic sac.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Torrance mother delivers 'MoMo' twins in rare birth

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Deyanira Vargas from Torrance, California said one night her mom had a dream that one of her daughters was pregnant.

"She told my sister thinking it was her, and then they told me because my sister obviously got a pregnancy test and it wasn't her, and they told me and I was like 'I don't think so,'" Vargas said.

To everyone's surprise it was Vargas, and she eventually found out she wasn't only pregnant, she was also going to have identical twins.

RELATED: Woman delivers 14-pound baby after suffering 19 miscarriages

According to doctors at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, where Vargas delivered her babies, the twins shared the same placenta and amniotic sac.

"They're called monochorionic-monoamniotic twins. It is a very rare kind of pregnancy. It happens one out of 35,000 pregnancies," said Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at St. Mary Medical Center.

Vargas was told her pregnancy was high risk, which worried her.

"There's a few reasons its dangerous for them, like umbilical cord entanglement, one baby grows more than the other," said Vargas.

RELATED: COVID increases risk of premature birth in pregnant women, UCSF study shows

At 26 weeks, Vargas said she had to go to the hospital, and stayed for eight weeks before she finally gave birth to her twins.

"I think it was a good pregnancy because I had good support and the hospital, the nurses, they were amazing. They threw a baby shower for my babies," said Vargas.

She gave birth to two baby boys, Adan and Raul, on Sep. 14.

RELATED: Bay Area couple faces challenges with high-risk birth, rare genetic disorder amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Baby b has a little mole on his head so I'm like, 'Oh that's good,' because to be honest they look so alike," said Vargas.

"About 80 to 90% of twin's pregnancies with mono-mono are having good outcomes in recent years," said Mizrahi.

Both babies are at home happy and healthy, and now Vargas is a busy mom of four boys.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstwinsbabysocietypregnancyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PREGNANCY
Mom who gave birth while battling COVID goes home after 100 days
What pregnant mothers should know about COVID-19 vaccination
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News