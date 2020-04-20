michelle obama

'Mondays with Michelle Obama': Former first lady partners with PBS for weekly read along show during COVID-19

By CNN

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Mrs. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Parents looking for ways to entertain their kids during the day just got a little help from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama has partnered with PBS KIDS for a weekly read along show called "Mondays with Michelle Obama".

Starting Monday, April 20, for four weeks Obama will read aloud from one of her favorite children's books.

The show will be streamed live on PBS KIDS' Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at noon ET/ 11:00 a.m. CT.

The videos will also be available on demand.

The full schedule for the series is below:

  • April 20: "The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

  • April 27: "There's a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott

  • May 4: "Miss Maple's Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler

  • May 11: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenbookscoronavirusreadingpbsfamilymichelle obamau.s. & world
MICHELLE OBAMA
Richmond school to be named after Michelle Obama
WATCH IN 60: Richmond school renamed, Levi's jeans exhibit, John Legend's V-Day plans
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Bolinas offers free COVID-19 testing to every resident
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Live coronavirus updates: US death toll tops 40,000, nearly 750,000 infected nationwide
Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing ahead of 4/20
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: A few showers today, coolest afternoon this week
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SF mayor urges public to not celebrate 4/20 at Golden Gate Park
More than 1,000 show up for free face masks, hand sanitizer in SF
More TOP STORIES News