Society

Monolith pops up at this Texas college campus

AUSTIN, Texas -- New monolith alert!

Another metal monolith has popped up. This time it was found in Austin and we know exactly who put it there.

The structure is located at Austin Community College. According to the college's Twitter account, students and staff built and installed it as a way to be part of the monolith trend.

"We wanted to keep things weird in ATX. So, ACC's Welding Dept made this awesome structure for you to enjoy," the college wrote on social media.



Similar monoliths have been found in Utah, Romania, and most recently in California. As for who put them there and the reasoning behind it remains a mystery.

SEE ALSO:

Visitor: Utah desert monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'

Mysterious silver monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared

Another mysterious silver monolith appears at top of California hiking trail

Hiker recounts seeing mysterious monolith removed from desert
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinartmysterytexas newsbuzzworthytexasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday
SJ firefighters respond to massive warehouse fire
LIVE: Sonoma County health officials hold update on COVID-19
SF could run out of ICU beds by Dec. 26, Dr. Colfax warns
Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Show More
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Biden predicts 'bleak future' if Congress doesn't act on COVID-19 aid
Drizzle won't help wildfire risk in Bay Area
Man injured in SF shooting, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News