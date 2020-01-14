I-TEAM: Jail interview with Montclair fatal laptop theft suspect

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Dec. 31, 34-year-old Shuo Zeng died trying to get back his stolen laptop outside the Montclair Starbucks. Two men have been arrested and are facing charges.

ABC7 News I-TEAM Reporter Melanie Woodrow spoke with one of the suspects at Santa Rita Jail over an internet video visitation.

22-year-old Byron Reed and 21-year-old Javon Lee are in custody. According to charging documents, Reed is the suspected getaway driver and Lee was involved in taking the laptop.

RELATED: Victim, 2 suspects identified in deadly Oakland Starbucks laptop theft

Lee agreed to speak to ABC7 News but did not want to appear on camera.

He says Reed is his friend. When asked if he was with Reed Dec. 31, he said, "I'm not trying to talk about that."

When asked if he belonged in jail, Lee responded, "No, I shouldn't be here."

According to charging documents, surveillance video shows two individuals snatching a laptop from Zeng; the two suspects then fled into a waiting vehicle which later struck him. According to charging documents, Lee was identified in surveillance video and by witnesses.

When asked if Lee thought he was on the surveillance video, he said, "I don't know. I don't think so 'cause I didn't do anything."

RELATED: 'I don't want to die': Man shot during yet another violent Oakland laptop robbery

Zeng's funeral was this past weekend. His family accepted a scrapbook filled with supportive messages on post-it notes which previously covered Starbucks' windows after his Zeng's death.

ABC7 News also asked Lee about his prior robbery conviction. He did not want to talk about that. We did not have an opportunity to speak with Byron Reed. Both men are scheduled to be back in court later this week.
