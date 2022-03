MONTE RIO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have issued a shelter-in-place in the Russian River town of Monte Rio Tuesday as they search for a suspect following a shooting.The shooting happened in the area of Alder Rd. and Willow Rd.The only description the police have of the suspect so far is that the suspect is a man.If you see anything suspicious, police ask you to please call Dispatch at 707-565-2121.