BRUSH FIRE

Moraga fire contained after forcing evacuations

A brush fire has burned over 45 acres in Moraga, coming dangerously close to power lines and homes and prompting evacuations in the area. Smaller fires like this one are a good reminder to stay safe and pay attention. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) --
A three-alarm vegetation fire that started early this afternoon in Moraga is fully contained and evacuations orders have been lifted, a spokesman for the Moraga-Orinda Fire District said.

The fire was reported at 1:38 p.m. in the area of Moraga Road and Buckingham Drive.

The fire burned 45 acres, but no one was injured and no structures were damaged, Moraga-Orinda Fire District spokesman Dennis Rein said.

The blaze started in open space behind about 20 homes that had to be evacuated. It burned up the hill away from the structures, but fire crews had the homes evacuated anyways as a precaution, Rein said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic is the area is back to normal, Rein said.

A brush fire burning near Buckingham Drive in Moraga prompted evacuations on Monday.

Related Topics:
fireevacuationbrush firefirefighterswildfirewindMoraga
