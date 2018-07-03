Moraga fire contained after forcing evacuations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3693386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brush fire burning near Buckingham Drive in Moraga prompted evacuations on Monday.

Fire retardant drops as firefighters try to create line along Moraga road as 5 acre grass fire burns near Buckingham Dr. Evacuations in place. #abc7now @Moraga_OrindaFD @CALFIRE_PIO pic.twitter.com/TGxjtdciFa — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) July 2, 2018

Fire raging in Moraga. This is the view from Campolindo High School. pic.twitter.com/DyMhyLDH42 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 2, 2018

A three-alarm vegetation fire that started early this afternoon in Moraga is fully contained and evacuations orders have been lifted, a spokesman for the Moraga-Orinda Fire District said.The fire was reported at 1:38 p.m. in the area of Moraga Road and Buckingham Drive.The fire burned 45 acres, but no one was injured and no structures were damaged, Moraga-Orinda Fire District spokesman Dennis Rein said.The blaze started in open space behind about 20 homes that had to be evacuated. It burned up the hill away from the structures, but fire crews had the homes evacuated anyways as a precaution, Rein said.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic is the area is back to normal, Rein said.