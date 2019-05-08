More threatening graffiti found at California High in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- New, threatening graffiti was found at California High School in San Ramon.
Last week, graffiti was found in the bathroom, threatening a school shooting on May ninth -- Thursday.
The school says the new graffiti also referenced Thursday.
There have been extra police patrols at the school since the first message was found last week.
California High's principal released the following statement:
I cannot commend our students enough for their support today. Since making the announcement this morning regarding the additional threat, we have had many students come forward either in person or through the anonymous tipline reporting information. We are working very closely with San Ramon Police to follow up on each and every one of these reports and will communicate with staff and parents should we identify the person responsible for the graffiti.
Tomorrow, Thursday, May 9, we will have considerable police presence both on and around our campus. We have 47 cameras on campus and will also have additional administrators to support staff and students. Despite this presence, some families will choose to keep their children home from school tomorrow and we fully support the decision that you make as a family. We understand and will work with teachers to ensure an absence tomorrow does not impact students. We will also have additional counselors available for students and staff.
To maintain our transparency with information, today's graffiti was found this morning in a boys' restroom in the Fine Arts Building. The graffiti stated "Tomorrow, library will be shot up first, then courtyard and then myself" and then a racist comment directed towards African Americans. While student safety is our top concern, we are equally disturbed by the racist remark. Again, we ask that students or parents who have any information that may help us in our investigation contact me at (925) 803-3210. Also, information can be reported anonymously through our online Anonymous Tipline.
