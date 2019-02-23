RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

More work planned for Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Contractors currently working on repairs to Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, damaged by falling concrete this month, will remain for several months to make additional replacements to joints on the span's upper deck, Caltrans announced Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. --
Contractors currently working on repairs to Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, damaged by falling concrete this month, will remain for several months to make additional replacements to joints on the span's upper deck, Caltrans announced Friday.

The added work means the opening of a bicycle/pedestrian path set for late spring will be delayed by at least two months, according to Caltrans.

A large concrete chunk hit a car on the bridge's lower deck the morning of Feb. 7, and more concrete fell in the afternoon. No one was injured, but the bridge was closed much of the day.

Crews are currently replacing the upper deck expansion joint responsible for the falling concrete and expect work to be finished by March 2.

When that's done, nearly identical work on 31 additional upper deck joints will start on March 4.

"Safety is Caltrans' top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to replace the remaining sliding plate joints on the bridge beginning with those on the upper deck," said Caltrans District 4 Director Tony Tavares.

Caltrans engineers regularly inspect the span and have re-inspected all joints on the 63-year-old bridge in recent weeks, Tavares said.

Crews will begin installing temporary steel plates on the upper deck roadway on Monday night, and work will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with one lane of traffic to remain open in each direction.

A pathway to establish the first Bay Trail connection between Contra Costa and Marin counties was slated to open in April, but will be delayed by the additional joint replacements.

To allow construction crews unfettered access to the joint repair sites, the installation of a four-mile long moveable barrier to separate bicyclists and pedestrians from auto traffic has been delayed. Once the barrier is installed, the bicycle/pedestrian path will follow in three to four weeks, Caltrans officials said.

Inclement weather could extend the schedule of repairs, according to Caltrans.

The most recent inspection of the underside of the upper deck and the upper deck joints was conducted in August 2018. The last inspection of the driving surface on the upper deck was completed in September 2017. Structural integrity issues were not identified in any of the last inspections, according to Caltrans.


VIDEO: Here's where concrete chunks on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from, fell
RELATED: Bridge closure causes traffic nightmare for drivers in the Bay Area

RELATED: Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

See more stories about the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure.

The CHP closed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
richmond san rafael bridgebridgeroad safetyroad closureRichmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closuretraffictraffic delayRichmond-San Rafael Bridge
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to undergo more retrofitting
Work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge starts Monday night
Caltrans: No more weekend closures expected on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Caltrans starts repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, closes one lane in both directions
More Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
Top Stories
Feinstein confronted by group of kids in SF over climate change
Recovery efforts resume after woman buried in landslide at Fort Funston
Crews responding to cargo jet crash in Trinity Bay
San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies at 59
Recovery efforts ended for the night after woman buried in landslide at Fort Funston
Tests reveal some apps send sensitive user info to Facebook
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 91st Oscars
Show More
SF leaders vow to keep you safe at this year's Chinese New Year's Parade
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Connecticut man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Tornadoes possible as major storm hits the South
More News