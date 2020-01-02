3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill, according to USGS

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the South Bay Wednesday evening.
The quake was reported 5.8 miles from Morgan Hill at 11:16 p.m., according to the USGS.
There were no reports of damage.
Though the quake was centered in Santa Clara County, it was also felt from Salinas all the way up to Vallejo, according to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map.
