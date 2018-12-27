Morgan Hill mushroom grower charged with toxic dumping

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed a $67 million environmental protection lawsuit this week, accusing one of the nation's largest mushroom growers with intentionally dumping wastewater containing toxic levels of ammonia into a county creek.The District Attorney's Office says that Monterey Mushrooms in Morgan Hill has been pumping wastewater from its stormwater holding pond and tanks into Fisher Creek for years."They knew what they were doing," said Denise Raabe, a Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney in the Environmental Protection Unit."The case was brought to our attention from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in early 2016," said Raabe.Fisher Creek flows into Coyote Creek, which runs into the San Francisco Bay."This is the source of the water that flows into the Bay. It's the source of our drinking water and it is totally inappropriate to be continuing to discharge or dump wastewater into creeks," said Raabe.Raabe also says the Morgan Hill facility allowed contaminated stormwater from its compost processing and used compost areas to flow into waterways.Investigators documented two occasions in January of 2017 where Monterey Mushrooms, allegedly pumped approximately 700,000 gallons of wastewater into Fisher Creek during a 48 hour period.The DA's Office says the discharged wastewater sampled tested positive for toxic levels of ammonia.Neither Monterey Mushrooms nor their attorney responded to our request for comment.