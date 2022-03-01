1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Morgan Hill, police say

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was injured and the suspect was taken into custody after a shooting near Morgan Hill Monday afternoon, according to San Jose police.

Officers say the shooting happened near Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue.

SKY7 was over the scene which showed several police vehicles around a pick-up truck that had all of its doors open on the side of the road.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

However, officers say the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police warn drivers that traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours.



