Standoff arrest, accidental fire happen simultaneously at Oakland Motel 6, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A person wanted in connection to a homicide is in custody after a standoff at a Motel 6 in Oakland, police say.

The Motel 6 is on Embarcadero, near Highway 880. The "lengthy" standoff happened after Oakland police responded to the area around 7:45 a.m. and saw the suspect.

At the same time, the Oakland Fire Department responded to the Motel 6 for a report of an accidental fire.

Oakland Fire says that it was an accidental fire caused by a butane lighter in a guest's baggage. Someone had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information, contact OPD at (510)932-0283.

