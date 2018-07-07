Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch

Valinda Rose Scott, 55, and her daughter Milan Rose Ardoin, 28, were killed on July 5. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

By Katie Utehs
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Two women shot and killed in Antioch on Thursday have been identified as a mother and her adult daughter. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

Valinda Rose Scott, 55, and her daughter Milan Rose Ardoin, 28, were killed on July 5 at around 4:30 a.m.

"It's been pretty hard, especially at night to sleep, because it's kind of like still in the back of your head knowing that someone got killed two houses away from you," Brandon Castaneda said. He heard the shooting from his home.

"They were very quiet. They were very nice people. Wouldn't bother anybody," Castaneda added.

Ardoin's colleague posted on Facebook that Ardoin worked closely with the 3rd Street Youth Center and Clinic in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. A celebration of life is being planned for July 10.

Castaneda heard three to five gunshots, he said. He asked police if the neighborhood should be concerned about safety.

"They said apparently it was more like a family thing. Like a target," he said.

Antioch police have released few details about the case. Anyone with information is being asked to call the lead investigator, Detective Bledsoe, at (925) 779-6884, or the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Ardoin leaves behind a 4-year-old son.
