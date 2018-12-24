A woman has been arrested in connection with a newborn found abandoned in Whittier, officials said.A good Samaritan reported finding an infant at a business parking lot in the 11600 block of Washington Boulevard in Whittier on Saturday around 6 p.m.Sheriff's deputies with the Pico Rivera station responded and found the newborn still alive.The infant was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Deputies investigated and spoke to a woman in the area who was believed to have more information.The woman, believed to be the child's mother, was arrested on felony child endangerment charges.Her identity has not been released.