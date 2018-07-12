Coroner's office says mother drowned her two children before hanging herself

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley.

The Reedley Police Department says that after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.

Officers found Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez lying in an adjacent bedroom on the floor after she was cut down and laid on the floor by her husband.

The Reedley Police Department says their investigation revealed through interviews that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.

Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.

