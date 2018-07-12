FRESNO, Calif. --The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley.
TAKE ACTION: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
The Reedley Police Department says that after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.
RELATED: Mother and children found dead in Reedley apartment
Officers found Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez lying in an adjacent bedroom on the floor after she was cut down and laid on the floor by her husband.
The Reedley Police Department says their investigation revealed through interviews that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.
Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.
If you or a loved one are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.