South Dakota realtor reportedly killed while driving to North Carolina to visit family

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Dakota realtor and mother was shot and killed while driving to North Carolina with her children.

MISSOURI --
A South Dakota realtor and mother was shot and killed while driving to North Carolina with her children.

Melissa Peskey was found dead on Interstate 70 in Missouri on Dec. 13. Her two children, ages 5 and 11, were in the car with her. They were not injured.

An autopsy determined Melissa Peskey died as a result of a gunshot fired from somewhere outside the vehicle.

Peskey's husband, Ryan, told KELOLAND News that his wife and children were headed to North Carolina to spend time with family.

Ryan said he has been named as a person of interest in Peskey's death, but he said that's because he didn't answer his phone when law enforcement first called him.

He said he had nothing to do with Melissa's death. He said he's working to get his wife's body and his children returned to South Dakota.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Ryan and his family to help pay for Melissa's funeral and buy the children Christmas presents.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information about Peskey's death to call 573-751-1000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
driver killedmurdermurder mysterywoman shotwoman killedu.s. & worldMissouriSouth DakotaNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Raiders QB Carr describes Coliseum as 'home'
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Show More
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
Here's a look at others questioned in Mollie Tibbetts' death
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More News