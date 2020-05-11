'This is surreal': Bay Area Mother's Day 2020 celebrations reimagined during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: 'Gratitude and appreciation': Celebrating Mother's Day in midst of a pandemic
Greg Smith and his sister are spending Mother's Day hanging out with their 89-year-old mom Margaret.
The second-floor balcony is as close as Margaret can be these days, she's sending love and hugs from afar.
"I'm sorry we can't be at home but this is a nice place to be," said Margaret Hansen.
Margaret lives at Byron Park Senior village in Walnut creek where visitors aren't allowed due to COVID-19. Greg says the last time his family was together in the same room was Christmas.
"This is surreal, the thing is we got to be with her which is what counts. We'll look back on it fondly, perhaps," Greg Smith said.
The Concord Police Department tweeted out pictures of Mother's day treats. Flowers, cards and coffee for its working moms on-duty Sunday.
It was mother's day brunch to-go at LB Steaks on Santana Row in San Jose. The staff was happy to be busy, filling phone orders for food, flowers and even chilled champagne.
"We're keeping our doors open and happy to accommodate to do everything we can to serve our community and make Mother's Day special," said manager Serena Harkey.
"This is the silver lining," said Susie Greinetz.
The silver lining for Susie Greinetz from San Francisco is being with her husband and two sons while having an improvised brunch of take-out on the closest flat surface they could find on Chestnut Street. It's not perfect but she'll take it.
"We're all together, all healthy and happy, so happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there," Greinetz added.
