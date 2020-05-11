Coronavirus California

'This is surreal': Bay Area Mother's Day 2020 celebrations reimagined during COVID-19 pandemic

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mother's day 2020 is being re-imagined in the Bay Area for so many of us under our new quarantined reality during the novel coronavirus pandemic. But many families made the best of it during these strange times.

RELATED: 'Gratitude and appreciation': Celebrating Mother's Day in midst of a pandemic

Greg Smith and his sister are spending Mother's Day hanging out with their 89-year-old mom Margaret.

The second-floor balcony is as close as Margaret can be these days, she's sending love and hugs from afar.

"I'm sorry we can't be at home but this is a nice place to be," said Margaret Hansen.

RELATED: Mother's Day spending to go up amid COVID-19 pandemic; Here are 3 ways to celebrate in the South Bay

Margaret lives at Byron Park Senior village in Walnut creek where visitors aren't allowed due to COVID-19. Greg says the last time his family was together in the same room was Christmas.

"This is surreal, the thing is we got to be with her which is what counts. We'll look back on it fondly, perhaps," Greg Smith said.



The Concord Police Department tweeted out pictures of Mother's day treats. Flowers, cards and coffee for its working moms on-duty Sunday.

It was mother's day brunch to-go at LB Steaks on Santana Row in San Jose. The staff was happy to be busy, filling phone orders for food, flowers and even chilled champagne.

"We're keeping our doors open and happy to accommodate to do everything we can to serve our community and make Mother's Day special," said manager Serena Harkey.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?

"This is the silver lining," said Susie Greinetz.

The silver lining for Susie Greinetz from San Francisco is being with her husband and two sons while having an improvised brunch of take-out on the closest flat surface they could find on Chestnut Street. It's not perfect but she'll take it.

"We're all together, all healthy and happy, so happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there," Greinetz added.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywalnut creekmotherhoodsocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placemother's daymothers day
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Mother's Day spending to go up amid pandemic; Here are 3 ways to celebrate
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
See's Candies donates chocolate to front-line workers battling COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC tonight
Bobcat sighting in Fremont, officials advise residents to be cautious
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Sonoma Co. businesses reopen for curbside pickup
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Celebrating Mother's Day during a pandemic
Show More
San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
Coronavirus: 1 additional COVID-19 case at SF's Laguna Honda Hospital, officials say
See's Candies donates chocolate to front-line workers battling COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News