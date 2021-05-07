Mother's Day: Business blooming for Bay Area florists, flower shortages could mean higher prices

The phone has been ringing a lot at Ashby Flowers in Berkeley.
Mother's Day flower orders are coming in hot. Owner Marcy Simon barely has time to unload the delivery van packed with fresh blooms she'll need for more than 300 arrangements.
"Orders are coming in. It's a very different vibe from last year," said Simon.
But getting the flowers has been complicated.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to flower shortages and shipment delays from South America.
"We're experiencing the highest prices for Mother's Day flowers in 30 years. We're paying more for roses than we did on Valentine's Day " said Simon.
Many florists have no choice but to pass the extra cost on to customers.
Marco Paredes is ordering his flowers for mom.
"I wasn't surprised by the spike in prices, but I'm in total support of small businesses," said Paredes.
In San Rafael, employees at Burns' Florist are working to fill lots of mother's day orders, on-line and in store.
Owner Kelly Pare is paying more for flowers but she's trying to keep her customers from wilting under higher prices.
"The way I can balance, get less expensive vases, fill with more flower, it looks just as grand," said Pare.
Kelly needs help. She's short staffed due to the pandemic, the 'now hiring' banner hangs out front.
The boost in businesses is a good thing for small businesses across the Bay Area, which have been struggling.
"Everybody wants to help mom. It's mother's day we love that," said Simon.
Florists say it's not too late to order blooms for mom. Some will take orders through Saturday morning for delivery.