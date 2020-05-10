President Donald Trump

Trump says in his mother's eyes, he 'could do no wrong'

By Deb Riechmann

President Donald Trump gestures during a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Reflecting on Mother's Day this weekend, President Donald Trump said Friday that he could do no wrong in his mother's eyes and perhaps that's what framed his personality today.

"I had a great mom. I loved my mom and she loved me, which ... is probably not easy to do," Trump told "Fox & Friends" in an interview. "She was so good to me. I couldn't do any wrong, which is a big problem. Maybe that's why I ended up the way I ended up. I don't know. I couldn't do any wrong in her eyes."

He wished the nation's mothers a happy day on Sunday and said he'd be with first lady Melania Trump at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland where he'd be meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"My mother was a terrific woman and Melania has been a great mother to Barron," Trump said about his son. "Barron is growing up, really beautifully and she's been a great mother to Barron."

Asked if his mother would be surprised that he became president of the United States, Trump said: "I think any mother would be."

"My mother was somebody that gave me a lot of confidence and she believed in me. ... My father was the same. I mean he, he was a strong guy but he was a good man, very good human being, very good person. And he always had confidence in me."

He said having good parents is such an advantage in life.

"I miss my parents," Trump said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.mother's daypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
UFC is 1st major sport to return since coronavirus crisis
Obama calls Trump's pandemic response 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Docs show top White House officials buried CDC report
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrating Mother's Day during a pandemic
Bay Area doctor documents full flight from NYC to SF amid COVID-19 pandemic
Obama calls Trump's pandemic response 'absolute chaotic disaster'
New coronavirus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
Officials ID Surfer killed in shark attack off Santa Cruz coast
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
Show More
Tesla sues Alameda Co. over COVID-19 restrictions, Musk threatens to move HQ out of CA
Doctors ask for transparency on what hospitals have received FDA approved drug for COVID-19
Silicon Valley engineer forced to return millions he received for promised ventilators
Gov. Newsom formally endorses Joe Biden for president
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
More TOP STORIES News