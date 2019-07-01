Lawyers file motion for 'completely unreasonable and unjust' charges to be dropped against Alabama woman after fetal death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Lawyers defending a woman indicted for manslaughter after a gunshot wound to the stomach killed her fetus say the charges are "completely unreasonable and unjust" and should be dismissed.

Marshae Jones, 28, was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while pregnant.

Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December altercation over the fetus's father, authorities said.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense.

Lawyers representing Jones filed a motion to dismiss in a Jefferson County court Monday morning.

They said the state charged Jones using a "flawed and twisted rationale" that "ignores the law and ignores reason."

The filing argues that the idea Jones "intentionally" caused the death of her fetus "defies the most basic logic and analysis."

They also argued that Alabama law doesn't permit the prosecution of a woman with respect to her unborn child.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alabama woman charged with manslaughter of her fetus after being shot during fight; shooter goes free

The ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamaindictmentfightpregnancymanslaughtershootingu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News