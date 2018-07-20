SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --A mountain bike rider is in a local hospital after tumbling down a 50-foot cliff at China Camp State Park in San Rafael.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Crews called a helicopter to help assist with the rescue. Footage shows the man being carried up.
He was conscious and alert while being transferred to Marin General Hospital.
This is the second incident involving a mountain bike in three weeks at China Camp State Park.
Fire officials say these trails are extremely popular on weekends.