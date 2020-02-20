Pets & Animals

Mountain lion that attacked 6-year-old girl captured, euthanized in Santa Clara Co., wildlife officials say

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California Department of Fish & Wildlife officials say that the mountain lion that attacked a 6-year-old girl who was hiking on a trial in the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Santa Clara County has been captured and euthanized.

Officials say they were able to confirm it was the same mountain lion after DNA taken from the cat was matched to evidence from the attack.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County

Officials say the mountain lion was a female, weighing between 60-70 pounds and estimated to be between 2-4 years old.

"Mountain lion attacks are rare." Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Area Superintendent Brad Pennington said. "Fortunately, the child's injuries were minor. Unfortunately, the behavior exhibited by this mountain lion indicated it was a danger to public safety."

The 6-year-old was walking with her parents in a group of six adults and four children on Sunday. They were going up the hill on one of the busiest trails on Rancho San Antonio.

RELATED: Search for mountain lion that attacked 6-year-old girl at South Bay park

"It came out of the bushes, and right about when it grabbed a hold of the girl, an adult pushed the mountain lion and it ran off," said MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger Brad Pennington.

A Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger treated the child at the scene for minor injuries.

She was then released into the care of his or her parents.

VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

The preserve will reopen Friday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscupertinomountain lion sightingsanta clara countywild animalshiking
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News