Mountain View police find missing 11-year-old

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --Mountain View officials announced they found a missing 11-year-old after she had gone missing earlier this week.
UPDATE: We are pleased to announce that Diana has been located and is safe. Thank you all for helping to spread the word. As always, it is very much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/rTN8tyP8YV— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 20, 2018
Can you help us find Diana Flores-Leiva? She was last seen just before 9 am this morning at ECR + Bay St. She’s wearing a green sweatshirt with the word “PINK” on it, jeans, black shoes + a black backpack. pic.twitter.com/aryavLYQuN— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 19, 2018