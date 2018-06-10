UPDATE: Brandon has been found safe. Thank you all for spreading the word. https://t.co/G9ZNJgSLmJ — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) June 11, 2018

Police in Mountain View say that a 14-year-old boy missing since last week has been found safe.Brandon Rivera was last seen in Palo Alto sometime between June 2 and June 3, according to police.He's described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last wearing a white Nike T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes, police said.