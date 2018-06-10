MISSING TEENAGER

Mountain View police say missing teen has been found safe

Police in Mountain View are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy missing since last week. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
Police in Mountain View say that a 14-year-old boy missing since last week has been found safe.

Brandon Rivera was last seen in Palo Alto sometime between June 2 and June 3, according to police.

He's described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last wearing a white Nike T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes, police said.

