Arts & Entertainment

Regal Cinemas and Cinemark to reopen in July with new safety guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you miss the experience of going to the movies, your wait may finally be over.

Cinemark and Regal Cinemas are both getting ready to reopen after thousands of movie theaters closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemark made the announcement Wednesday, saying it hopes to have all of its movie theaters reopened by mid-July.

"We cannot wait to have you back. It's showtime," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a video message to moviegoers. "

Guests can expect enhanced sanitizing and social distancing protocols in place.

"Cinemark will kick off its four-phased reopening with select Dallas-area theatres beginning Friday, June 19, with the remaining phases to take place between July 3 and July 17," the theater chain said in a statement.

Regal announced Tuesday it will begin a phased reopening starting Friday, July 10.

Concessions may also look different in a post-COVID world.

Regal says its theaters will have limited seats to enforce social distancing. It's also implementing contactless payments for tickets and concession items.

"Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic 'fogger' equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying," announced Regal.

Regal Cinemas operates over 500 theaters across the U.S.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsafetysummer funsocial distancingmoviesmovie theatermoviecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldtheatercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns fallen Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff sergeant
Santa Clara Co. won't be reopening salons, gyms soon
'Several' nooses found on trees at Lake Merritt, Oakland mayor says
Atlanta awaits decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks' killing
3.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes South Bay
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge in Crockett
Show More
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
State Superintendent gives update on closing digital divide
CA woman accidentally receives Amazon package full of opioids
Family of man killed by Vallejo police wants body camera video released
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was attacked by SF Safeway security guard
More TOP STORIES News