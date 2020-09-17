Job Hunting with Jobina: East Bay school district needs senior account clerks

"Many out there may not think of school districts as needing services other than those that directly work with students," she said.
According to Dr. Gonzales, these roles keep the wheels turning at the district.
"These are the perfect positions for someone who has an accounting or book keeping background, if someone has experience in payroll, or accounts receivable, or even accounts payable," Dr. Gonzales said.
The positions are full-time, year round, include benefits, have opportunities for growth and start just at just over $18 an hour.
"Our fiscal department, kudos to the entire team there because they've been there throughout the closure and throughout the shelter in place because we continue to be a business," she continued. "We've got over 3,700 employees that serve our more than 30,000 students here in the East Bay."
Dr. Gonzales said future department members should be team players and have strong customer service skills.
"We've also got a very diverse community and we're looking for that same type of diversity," she replied. "It's been a little difficult to get these positions filled and we're really hoping that your viewers are going to be out there and be interested."
For more information, click here.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Mt. Diablo Unified School District
Job: Senior Account Clerk
Qualifications: Completion of high school level bookkeeping coursework and three years of clerical experience with an emphasis on fiscal records.
For more information, click here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic