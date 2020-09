Job Hunting with Jobina: East Bay school district needs senior account clerks

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dr. Lisa Gonzales is the chief business officer for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District , and she needs to hire three senior account clerks as soon as possible."Many out there may not think of school districts as needing services other than those that directly work with students," she said.According to Dr. Gonzales, these roles keep the wheels turning at the district."These are the perfect positions for someone who has an accounting or book keeping background, if someone has experience in payroll, or accounts receivable, or even accounts payable," Dr. Gonzales said.The positions are full-time, year round, include benefits, have opportunities for growth and start just at just over $18 an hour."Our fiscal department, kudos to the entire team there because they've been there throughout the closure and throughout the shelter in place because we continue to be a business," she continued. "We've got over 3,700 employees that serve our more than 30,000 students here in the East Bay."Dr. Gonzales said future department members should be team players and have strong customer service skills."We've also got a very diverse community and we're looking for that same type of diversity," she replied. "It's been a little difficult to get these positions filled and we're really hoping that your viewers are going to be out there and be interested."For more information, click here Mt. Diablo Unified School DistrictSenior Account ClerkCompletion of high school level bookkeeping coursework and three years of clerical experience with an emphasis on fiscal records.For more information, click here