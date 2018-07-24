BART

Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect

Booking photo of John Cowell, suspect in deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A booking shot has been released of John Cowell, who was arrested in the deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station.

Booking photo of John Cowell, suspect accused of stabbing Nia Wilson in Oakland, California.


Cowell, 27, was arrested last night at the Pleasant Hill BART station.

Here's everything we know about the attack that claimed the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.



Police say Nia and her sister Letifah Wilson were stabbed by Cowell at the station on Sunday night. The sisters were on their way home from a family gathering when the attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Letifah suffered injuries to her neck. Letifah said they were blindsided by a maniac that they did not know their attacker.

John Cowell is accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and injuring her sister Letifah Wilson at MacArthur BART. He was arrested Monday afternoon at a different BART station in Pleasant Hill.



Investigators are still searching for a motive in the seemingly random attack.

