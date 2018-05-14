Mugshot of man accused of stealing rainbow flags in Guerneville released

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who allegedly threatened to harm the LGBTQ community with explosives and twice stole a rainbow flag from the Guerneville Chamber of Commerce was arrested Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. --
A mugshot of a man who was arrested on suspicion of stealing rainbow flags and making threats in the North Bay has been released.

Vincent O'Sullivan, 55, was taken into custody Saturday in Guerneville.

O'Sullivan allegedly threatened to harm the LGBTQ community with explosives and twice stole a rainbow flag from the Guerneville Chamber of Commerce.

RELATED: The mysterious case of the Guerneville disappearing rainbow flag
EMBED More News Videos

If not for the insult, they say it might almost be beautiful: A rainbow flag, stolen, then tossed from the Guerneville Bridge to the bottom of the Russian River.



The flag, symbolizing LGBTQ pride, was stolen on April 26 from the building at 16201 First Street in the unincorporated area of Guerneville in Sonoma County. Sonoma County sheriff's deputies began investigating the theft.

The building arranged for a replacement, but the flag was again stolen on May 5. According to Sonoma County's website, Guerneville became a "welcoming resort area for Bay Area gay men and lesbians" in the 1970's.

RELATED: Man who created rainbow flag for gay rights has died
EMBED More News Videos

The man who created the most iconic symbol of gay rights - the rainbow flag - has died.



During the investigation, deputies learnt of a suspect making threats to detonate a pipe bomb at the Guerneville Safeway.

Deputies said the suspect's intent was to injure deputies and members of the LGBTQ community.

He could face charges including making criminal threats, along with hate-crime enhancements.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on LGBTQ rights.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lgbtqlgbtgaygay rightstheftcrimeinvestigationpoliceGuerneville
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Arrest made after rainbow flag stolen twice from Guerneville
The mysterious case of the Guerneville disappearing rainbow flag
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News