History, stories behind live-action 'Mulan' ahead of Disney+ premiere

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Friday, you can watch the new live-action adaptation of "Mulan" on Disney+ and join watch parties, where you can ask some of the actors questions.Gold House's Bing Chen and actress Rosalind Chao, who plays Mulan's mother, spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze during "Midday Live" on Thursday about the history of the film and funny stories that happened while filming.Gold House, which Chen founded, is hosting several virtual events for fans to make the film feel more inclusive. Bing explained the mission of Gold House and why it is extra important during the coronavirus pandemic.