Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- At Stanford University, students have been alerted to four reports of potential or confirmed druggings at multiple residences and/or gatherings on campus over the past month."There's also many that don't get reported, so the fact that we've had so many reports that the quarter has started means there's a real epidemic of druggings that happen on campus," said graduate student Emma Tsurkov, who also serves as co-director of sexual violence prevention for the Associated Students at Stanford University.In one case involving an unknown location on Mayfield Avenue, a test came back positive for the date-rape drug GHB, according to the reporting party.Since learning of the alleged incidents, Stanford officials have sent a letter to the campus community about the steps they can take to protect themselves against drugging, and what to do if they suspect they have been drugged.But some, including Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber, say the university needs to do more."It should be treated like a pants-on-fire emergency," said Dauber. "I think that the first thing that they should be doing is running into those dormitories to talk to students and let them know about the druggings and talk about it face-to-face."The university says at this point, its department of public safety does not have evidence to verify the reports of drugging, but added: "We take every report seriously and encourage students to continue to report them. The police are asking students with any relevant information to come forward and provide it in order to assist with the investigation.""Thankfully I haven't been at any of these events where these things have taken place, but it's definitely worrying," said Stanford senior Gabrielle Torrance. "For students, our priority is safety, but we also want to be able to go have fun on the weekends."The campus has been in a state of heightened awareness since of the sexual assault conviction of former Stanford student Brock Turner. Many are calling on the university administration to be more transparent in how they're addressing the alleged druggings."There are steps that could be taken, and maybe they are being taken, we just don't know because we haven't been informed of them," said Tsurkov.