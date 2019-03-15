Multiple homes on fire on Bethel Island, no injuries reported

Bethel Island: 5:50pm ECCFPD units are responding to the 2700 Block of Taylor Road for a structure fire. First 911 caller reported 20 foot flames and there is additional reports of explosions. Please use caution in the area.



Update:6:01 PM Fire units are on scene 3 homes on fire — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) March 15, 2019

BETHEL ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Three homes are burning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County.The fire was first reported just before 6 pm Thursday evening on Taylor Road. Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.There have been no reports of injuries so far.Smoke sightings have been reported as far away as Marin County.