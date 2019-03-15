Multiple homes on fire on Bethel Island, no injuries reported

Three homes are burning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County.

The fire was first reported just before 6 pm Thursday evening on Taylor Road. Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

Smoke sightings have been reported as far away as Marin County.

