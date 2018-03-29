Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose

A number of people have been reported sick on a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis that landed at Mineta San Jose Airport Thursday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Ambulances and fire engines raced to Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday evening on a report of an incoming plane with multiple sick passengers on board.

The emergency crews were staged in front of Terminal A and at the gate when the plane landed just before 7:30 p.m.

Passengers on the Delta flight from Minneapolis told ABC7 News the people who were sick were told to stay onboard while everyone else was allowed to deplane.

Those passengers described a rough flight.

One man said it was like being on a boat- the plane was in a constant up-and-down rocking motion.

He described a young woman, who'd disappeared to the lavatory for an hour, ultimately kneeling in the aisle. He said he handed her an air sick bag.

The San Jose Fire Department said two people suffered motion sickness and vomited.

Another 5 passengers became ill in reaction to the first two.

No one was taken to the hospital.
