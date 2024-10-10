Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group.

Multiple people trapped underground in Colorado mine, officials say

Multiple people are trapped underground after an equipment failure in a Colorado mine, officials said.

Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group and that they became stuck near the bottom of Molly Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek around 1 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

The mine, which is about 1,000-feet deep, is a popular tourist destination.

People were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. KRDO

Officials said there were injuries.

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, are responding to the incident with heavy equipment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.