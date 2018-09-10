Muni driver, passenger injured after crash into building in SF

A Muni driver and a passenger have been injured after a bus crashed into a building at Lombard and Scott streets in the Marina District.

The collision near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets was reported around 6 a.m, fire officials said. The driver has life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.

No further information is immediately available.
