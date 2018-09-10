Muni driver suffering life-threatening injuries after crash into building

A Muni driver and a passenger have been injured after a bus crashed into a building at Lombard and Scott streets in the Marina District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISO (KGO) --
A Muni driver and a passenger have been injured after a bus crashed into a building at Lombard and Scott streets in the Marina District.

The bus crashed into a dry cleaners at 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets. The driver has life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

The bus crossed the median and was facing oncoming traffic on Lombard when it crashed.

A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.
