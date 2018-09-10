The bus crashed into a dry cleaners at 5:45 this morning. It crossed the median and was facing oncoming traffic on Lombard when it crashed. The driver has life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/POFOYMKm2r — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 10, 2018

San Francisco Muni bus crashes on Lombard. Bus driver has life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/iR8Uc8lGda — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 10, 2018

A Muni driver and a passenger have been injured after a bus crashed into a building at Lombard and Scott streets in the Marina District.The bus crashed into a dry cleaners at 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets. The driver has life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.The bus crossed the median and was facing oncoming traffic on Lombard when it crashed.A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.