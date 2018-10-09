Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4202810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows the moment a Muni bus crashed into a building in the Marina District.

A longtime San Francisco Muni driver involved in a violent crash last month has died.Milton James, 66, was behind the wheel of a bus that crashed on Lombard Street on September tenth. A dashboard camera from an oncoming car captured video of the bus crossing the median, then slamming into a parked car.Two passengers suffered minor injuries. It's still unknown what caused the bus to veer and crash.James had worked for Muni for 38 years.