Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies

A longtime San Francisco Muni driver involved in a violent crash last month has died.

Milton James, 66, was behind the wheel of a bus that crashed on Lombard Street on September tenth. A dashboard camera from an oncoming car captured video of the bus crossing the median, then slamming into a parked car.

Two passengers suffered minor injuries. It's still unknown what caused the bus to veer and crash.

James had worked for Muni for 38 years.

