Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies

SAN FRANCISO (KGO) --A longtime San Francisco Muni driver involved in a violent crash last month has died.
Milton James, 66, was behind the wheel of a bus that crashed on Lombard Street on September tenth. A dashboard camera from an oncoming car captured video of the bus crossing the median, then slamming into a parked car.
Two passengers suffered minor injuries. It's still unknown what caused the bus to veer and crash.
James had worked for Muni for 38 years.
