Muni operator on long-term leave dies from COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Muni says one of its operators has died from the coronavirus.In a video announcement , the San Francisco transit agency did not release the person's name but said they had been on long-term leave. The head of Muni, Jeffrey Tumlin, added the person had not come into contact with anyone in months. Officials have not released details on how the operator contracted the virus.Since the pandemic started, nearly 100 Muni employees have tested positive. In nearly all cases, the employees experienced moderate symptoms, according to Muni.