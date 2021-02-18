SF's Moscone Center set to reopen as appointment backlog could surpass 24,000

"What about these poor people this week that have return appointments?," said Maria Tamburrino. "What about people that have new appointments?"
RELATED: SF pausing mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to supply shortage
Tamburrino is a UC Berkeley professor eligible to get vaccinated under Tier 1-B. Despite living in Alameda County, she was able to secure an appointment at the Moscone Center last week before it temporarily closed.
"It was an amazing experience, no wait at all," she said. "Before I knew it my shot was in my arm and I was in the waiting area."
Yet, Sheela Ivlev's 85-year-old father, a San Francisco resident didn't have the same luxury.
"It was so chaotic...it was so disorganized," she said.
After the Moscone site was put on pause, Ivlev took her elderly immunocompromised parents to Kaiser in Oakland to get the shot.
WATCH: Here's what it's like getting a vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum's new vaccination supersite
No luck scheduling with the Oakland Coliseum site.
"There are so many things within the process that need to be improved," said Ivlev.
The Moscone Center was averaging around 3,000 to 4,000 vaccinations per day prior to closing.
After being closed for 8 days, the appointment backlog could climb to over 24,000 needed to be rescheduled.
"Does that mean I won't get my second dose appointment scheduled in a couple weeks?" said Tamburrino.
VIDEO: Frustrated Kaiser members look outside provider for COVID-19 vaccines
Comments and questions flooded social media this week posing the same question.
For example, teachers in San Francisco can't go across the bridge to get vaccinated in Alameda County, like Tamburrino did.
According to the MyTurn site, if you work in the 'Education and Childcare' industries in Alameda, Napa, and San Mateo counties you do qualify. Yet, the site confirms that's not the case for teachers in San Francisco County.
"I think it's wrong and it's unfair," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney. "They should be able to access the coliseum site."
Haney says part of the problem is the state's software system that is restricting the rules based on eligibility in each county.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
"One of the things that went wrong is that each of the counties decided to move on at different times," Haney said. "We should be making a decision collectively of when to expand eligibility because we are all relying on sites now that serve the region."
The Moscone Center mass-vaccination site will reopen Monday after receiving additional doses from the state.
The question is - how long will the supply last?
"I have heard we will have enough to open Moscone starting next week," Haney said.
But with a long list of backlogged appointments, teachers like Tamburrino don't want to take any chances.
"What will happen if it's paused again?" she said.
ABC7 reached out to CAL OES that is managing the site with FEMA to get more clarification on the appointment confusion, but we are still waiting to hear back. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is increasing the allotment of doses for each state by 2.6 million starting next week. The state's distribution workforce tells ABC7 supply won't significantly ramp up until mid-March.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic