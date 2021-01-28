face mask

Why CDC director isn't recommending public wear N95 masks

By TJ Parker
There's been a lot of back and forth throughout the pandemic with doctors recommending wearing N95 masks, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is recommending the general public not to wear them.

"They're very hard to breathe in when you wear them properly," Walensky said. "They're very hard to tolerate when you wear them for long periods of time."

The N95 masks are really designed for first responders.

You've probably seen people wearing them. The five layer masks come with a foam nose strip that covers much of your face.

Dr. Walensky, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, are still saying people should wear a mask, but say the general public doesn't need to wear the N95 ones because they're uncomfortable and hard to breathe in.

SEE ALSO: Researchers developing face mask sticker that can detect COVID-19 in droplets
EMBED More News Videos

The new test works like a pregnancy test. It collects droplets from your breath and changes color depending on your results.



They fear people won't want to wear masks at all after having a bad experience wearing an N95.

"I have spent a reasonable amount of time in an N95 mask. They're hard to tolerate all day every day," Walensky said. "And in fact, when you really think about how well people will wear them, I worry that if, if we suggest or require that people wear an N95, they won't wear them all the time."

"The most important thing is that everybody should be wearing a mask," Fauci said.

With the new COVID-19 variant, many people are wondering if you need to wear two masks.

The CDC says you don't need to do that, but again, they do recommend you wear at least one.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Is there a benefit to wearing 2 masks? We asked a doctor
EMBED More News Videos

A WakeMed physician said it's an individual choice. But getting vaccinated as soon as you can is more important, he added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Should you double-up your masks? One expert says 'be cautious'
Should you wear 2 masks? We asked a doctor
How to deal with 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips this winter
Solano Co. restaurant could face charges for defying health order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain impacting SF businesses preparing to reopen
AccuWeather forecast: Storm continues today, drier beginning tomorrow
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Strongest storm of season triggers flooding, power outages
Storm timeline: More rain, chance of thunder across Bay Area
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Show More
Bay Area public transit agencies to get federal funds
COVID-19 updates: Blue Shield to create vaccine administration network
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
Blizzard warning in Lake Tahoe until Friday
Bay Area man charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives
More TOP STORIES News