USPS

Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives update in SF after USPS announces cost-cutting suspension

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an update in front of a U.S. Post Office in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood over cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service.

The House's plans to come back into session this week regarding funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

Under fire from Congressional Democrats, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced today he will suspend several cost-cutting initiatives in an effort "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail... until after the election is concluded."

RELATED: Any USPS cuts will wait until after the election, postmaster general says

"I want to assure all Americans of the following:
  1. Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
  2. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
  3. No mail processing facilities will be closed.
  4. And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed."


DeJoy was already slated to appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes that lawmakers and others warned could imperil the November election.

Several local rallies have been scheduled across the U.S. as the House is also set to vote Saturday on a measure that is expected to include $25 billion in new funding to shore up the agency and stop any planned changes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscovotingvote 2020post officepoliticsu.s. & worldpostal servicepresident donald trumpnancy pelosicongressmailmanusps
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USPS
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
CA congressman calls for investigation into postmaster general
Post Office warns states across US about mail voting
Mail theft on the rise in Fremont with 19 incidents in July so far
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 more days of Bay Area triple-digit temps, then thunderstorms
Another county removed from COVID-19 watch list
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
Napa County wildfire threatens hundreds of homes
Golden State Killer faces his victims in 1st day of hearings
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
SJ teacher who appeared shirtless reaches out to students
Coronavirus updates: Positive tests after SF police academy
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Parents of 18-year-old killed outside CA Safeway speak out
More TOP STORIES News