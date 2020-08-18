Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives update in SF after USPS announces cost-cutting suspension

Retail hours at Post Offices will not change. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are. No mail processing facilities will be closed. And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an update in front of a U.S. Post Office in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood over cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service.The House's plans to come back into session this week regarding funding for the U.S. Postal Service.Under fire from Congressional Democrats, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced today he will suspend several cost-cutting initiatives in an effort "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail... until after the election is concluded.""I want to assure all Americans of the following:DeJoy was already slated to appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes that lawmakers and others warned could imperil the November election.Several local rallies have been scheduled across the U.S. as the House is also set to vote Saturday on a measure that is expected to include $25 billion in new funding to shore up the agency and stop any planned changes.