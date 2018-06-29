CHILD INJURED

9 year-old Napa boy recovering after chemistry camp accident

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was burned during a "sugar snake" combustion experiment during a chemistry camp in Napa. (Photo by Adrian Z-y)

by Cornell Barnard
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 9-year-old Napa boy is recovering in stable condition at UC Davis burn center in Sacramento. Authorities from Napa's Parks and Recreation Department say the child was burned during a chemistry experiment demo, part of a week-long chemistry camp for kids.

The boy and eight other kids were watching instructors conduct the "sugar snake" combustion experiment, a reaction which happens when baking soda, sugar and alcohol is mixed and lit on fire.

But something went terribly wrong.

"Something happened, there was a fire and the 9-year-old boy got burned," said Napa Parks and Rec spokesperson John Coates.

The injured boy was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, then airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center.



The class was taught by the Scientopia Discovery Center. Its director says science experiments have never gone wrong before.

"The kids were standing about 5 feet away from the experiment, the boys shirt caught on fire and staff reacted, made him stop, drop and roll," said Scientopia Director Michelle Dahlberg.

Chemistry camp was canceled Friday, along with future camps this summer through the city of Napa.

"Obviously, this was a tragic accident. We want to understand what caused it to prevent it from happening in the future," said Coates.

he Napa Fire Department is investigating. Officials don't believe there was any criminal wrongdoing but staff will be re-creating the sugar snake experiment to find out what might have happened.

No one else was injured -- parents whose children attend the chemistry camp will be offered full refunds.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesciencescienceclubnapachild injuredcampburn injuriesaccidentu.s. & worldNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD INJURED
Mother, child hurt after truck drives onto Oakland sidewalk
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
Reward offered to catch whoever wounded Oakland boy hit by bullet fragments
Texas toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound
VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped in domestic fight
More child injured
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News